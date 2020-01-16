Western New York continues to grow and with it, small businesses in the area.

Garrett Leather on Boxwood Lane on Thursday morning received its third grant in a row from the Small Business Administration to help the company extend its footprint across the world.

This $5,000 grant will allow the company to attend international trade shows to help build their customer base in other countries.

Garrett Leather is a privately owned company that supplies leather for interior designers, upholsterers and manufacturers.

That leather has been used in private jets, hotels, high-end cars and private yachts.

The SBA awarded $700,000 to New York State Development as a whole and Garrett is one of a few Western New York businesses to get some of this money.

SBA says businesses tend to grow 20 percent faster when they can build clients abroad.

Last year, Garrett Leather used the money to travel to Switzerland. They now partner with Lufthansa Airlines.

Not only does this help Garrett expand and explore more trade opportunities, but it makes a difference for WNY as a whole.

"We hope to continue to expand and add more employees and this only helps that and this helps that,” said Max Brown, the company’s president. “We are able to go out and exhibit at a trade show and grow our sales through hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars through that, we can add more jobs and employ more people.”

They received this money through SBA’s State Trade Expansion program, which is aimed at providing small businesses with the information and tools they need to succeed in export-related activities.

In total, The SBA awarded $18 million to 41 small businesses across the country.