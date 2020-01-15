The owner of ShoppingTown Mall made its 2020 town and county tax payment on Wednesday — a little more than $100,000.

That's in addition to a previous school tax payment and two $25,000 checks for back taxes, which were assessed at $10 million.

County Executive Ryan McMahon said this is a good first step, but the county is still trying to take control of the mall through bankruptcy court.

"Our goal for the property is that the property gets to an owner who is interested in developing the property, investing in the property, so that this 40 acres in some of our most affluent suburbs becomes an asset for the community at large,” McMahon said.

McMahon, who has dedicated a significant amount of time in office to hounding Moonbeam Capital Investments for not paying back taxes, said the county has also been in discussions with the owner of Great Northern Mall. He expects to have a payment agreement set up in the near future.