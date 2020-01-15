After years of hard work, West Creek Lodge on Manitou Road at the Salmon Creek Preserve in Hilton is open for private events.

Chuck Nesbitt, his dad Charlie, family and friends spent six years working on the rustic lodge with a view of the tree-lined property. The lodge sits on the former 63-acre Forks Park softball complex.

"The support of friends and family has a huge help and slowly we have put a new face on this place down here," said Nesbitt. "A lot of folks don't know we are down here except for the softball players who used to play down here."

There's a new lodge open in North Greece that's ready to host your next private party.

West Creek Lodge is nestled off of Manitou Rd. at the Salmon Creek Reserve south of the Parkway. Today on #YourMorningRochester #greeceNY #weddings #reception @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/0sAuruqOYb — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 15, 2020

The lodge has oak-covered walls, a fireplace, antler chandeliers, and a 35-foot bar. It can host 120 people and has a deck area for 35.

“That's what we are striving for, a nice cozy atmosphere for people to host their wedding, reception and private events and it's happening. It is awesome to see," Nesbitt said.

Chuck Nesbitt, his dad and family friends put in six years of hard work to open West Creek Lodge on Manitou Rd. in #Greece It can host 120 people, has an outside deck overlooking the tree lined property. It’s the former Forks Park softball park. #hilton #yourmorningrochester pic.twitter.com/InfQiwHKWY — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 15, 2020

Nesbitt was born and raised in Hilton. He married his sweetheart Nicole in August. Their wedding was the first event at West Creek Lodge.

For reservations call (585) 329-4740.