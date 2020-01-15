After years of hard work, West Creek Lodge on Manitou Road at the Salmon Creek Preserve in Hilton is open for private events.
Chuck Nesbitt, his dad Charlie, family and friends spent six years working on the rustic lodge with a view of the tree-lined property. The lodge sits on the former 63-acre Forks Park softball complex.
"The support of friends and family has a huge help and slowly we have put a new face on this place down here," said Nesbitt. "A lot of folks don't know we are down here except for the softball players who used to play down here."
The lodge has oak-covered walls, a fireplace, antler chandeliers, and a 35-foot bar. It can host 120 people and has a deck area for 35.
“That's what we are striving for, a nice cozy atmosphere for people to host their wedding, reception and private events and it's happening. It is awesome to see," Nesbitt said.
Nesbitt was born and raised in Hilton. He married his sweetheart Nicole in August. Their wedding was the first event at West Creek Lodge.
For reservations call (585) 329-4740.