A favorite restaurant for many in Rochester has reopened in the 19th Ward after being closed for three months.

“It’s good to be back into the community for those who always serve me, I feel like a piece of me was gone, so I really wanted to come back and reopen,” said Norman Brown, owner of Arnett Cafe.

Brown tells Spectrum News he closed the restaurant to handle some personal matters.

“I’m back, it feels good, those personal issues were addressed, so no worries no more, so I’m here to stay,” said Brown.

Longtime customers are excited to see their favorite place reopen.

Customers say it's a great atmosphere, great food, and important for the community.

“It’s a nice environment, there’s nice music playing, pictures on the wall, walking distance from our house, close to the library if you want to come over when you’ve been at the library,” said Deb Wight of Rochester.

Gregory Wells of Brighton added, “We don’t have many restaurants like this in the inner city, you know where we spend our time, where we work and such, so it’s nice to know that we can go right into our own neighborhood and walk in and have a wonderful, hot, and very delicious cooked meal.”

Brown says he was shocked to see so many returning faces when he reopened the cafe.

“I’m more than just an owner here, I do have relationships with the customers, so I kind of know 95 percent of the customers who come here, so it was good to see them all, and the people that you see here are like family to me,” said Brown.

In addition to breakfast and lunch, Arnett Cafe extended its hours to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for dinner, and expanded the menu.