Cold beer and sugary fried dough do go together! You can enjoy them together every weekend at the Irondequoit Beer Company on Titus Avenue.

Brewers there and bakers at Ridge Donut, located a couple of miles away on Portland Avenue, are pairing up some of their best craft beers and donuts.

"You know people love donuts, but you don't know how they are going to react and it's just been exciting and positive to see how people are reacting and to see how people love donuts just as much as I do and beer!” said Beer Company GM Leslie DiCesare.

Beer Company paired its newest craft beer, "Berried Alive", with Ridge Donut's new blueberry swirl with raspberry glaze. Pretty yummy right? You can pair a craft beer and donut every weekend at the Beer Company.

Irondequoit Beer Company opened in October. Ridge Donut has been a local favorite since 1977.

“It’s fun, we came up with a few different varieties and we had to try the beer to match the donuts and it was a good time," said Ridge Donut Owner Rich Marcello. "We have some laughs. It’s nice to come together with local companies.”

Next on the Beer Company menu is Ridge Donut’s sour cream lemon poppy seed donut paired with lager.

Irondequoit Beer Company is open Wednesday through Sunday and is now serving Sunday brunch.