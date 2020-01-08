LONG BEACH, Calif. — Tucked away in the back of a Long Beach office building lies Feel Good Distribution, a cannabis distribution company. For nearly two years, Omer Saar has had a backroom stocked with products containing CBD and THC.

Before packing each shipment, he makes sure to include lab testing results.

“Shops love that. We keep one in the box and we keep one out of the box too,” Saar said.

Saar is the president of Feel Good Distribution. Despite his attention to detail in the cannabis industry, he says Measure MA taxes that impose a six percent tax on distribution, processing, transporting and testing companies within the city like his, have made it difficult to keep business afloat.

Saar says his company at one point represented seven brands. Now, they are down to one.

“Typically, a distributor makes 15 to 20 percent on average. When a city is taking six percent of that, that’s a huge chunk and that’s before you pay any expenses. Also, that’s not including the state taxes. You know when you add it all up together that’s like nine to 10 percent,” Saar said.

For nearly a year, Long Beach Cannabis business owners including Saar who work within the distributing, processing, transporting and testing side of the cannabis industry have advocated to city leaders for a tax reduction to help grow their businesses.

Since then, most of those businesses have closed up shop. According to Saar, his is barely hanging on. But a recent vote has him hopeful for the future.

Recently, the Long Beach City Council voted to lower the taxes down from six percent to one percent for these types of cannabis businesses. The city council will vote again on Tuesday Jan. 7 to make the tax decrease into an ordinance. But it could take some time before it takes effect.

“We’re grateful they finally made the decision. Hopefully, they implement it soon because every day that goes by is affecting us,” Saar said.

Until the tax decrease goes into effect, Saar said he’ll do everything he can to keep his dream of operating his cannabis sales and distribution business afloat.