IRWINDALE, Calif. — It's a typical afternoon at Callahan's during their lunch rush with regulars in the neighborhood making their usual stops into their local watering hole.

"Everybody's on a first name basis that's kind of like the Cheers of Azusa, the Cheers of Irwindale," said regular, Tom Gallaher.

But what makes today atypical is the news of Molson Coors closing its Irwindale brewery in September. The brewery is located just down the street from Callahan's.

"We're the closest next to the brewery," said Gallagher. "We get a lot of their daily luncheons, sometimes their holiday parties will come in."

The brewery opened 40 years ago in 1980, and employs about 470 people.

But production is moving out of state to Colorado and Texas. However, there is a chance that Pabst Brewing Company could buy the plant for $150m.

They have 120 days to decide.

And if they do, Gallagher thinks it will be good for business.

"I pictured all my girls wearing Pabst Blue Ribbon shirts and jackets, going man, this would be a great little run-off for the Pabst Blue Ribbon Factory," said Gallagher. "They can maybe bring over their people, show them that we support their product.

Gallagher has owned Callahan's for eight years and says when he first took over, it was noticeable how much business they were getting from the brewery between executives and workers.

Although Molson Coors employees still come in, business has declined over the years.

"Hopefully Pabst takes over and maybe it will excite it again and start bringing in our customers and new employees and keep it busy for us around here," said Gallagher.

Jim Buckingham is a regular who comes into Callahan's at least twice a week.

"I hope Pabst buys it, I hate to see anything move out of state," Buckingham said. "People need jobs and this has been a good place and the industry supports it."

But he says it's tough and expensive to do business in California.

He works in the aerospace industry and has seen businesses in his sector leave the state, and he says officials need to do something.

"Any kind of incentive from city officials all the way up to the government, what have you, how do we keep business in California?" said Buckingham.

But for now, Gallagher is staying optimistic that Pabst will purchase the brewery and keeps jobs right here in Southern California.

And if that's the case he knows exactly what he'd do to welcome them.

"I'd love to do their kickoff party here, that would be great," said Gallagher.

And no matter the decision...the beer will at least keep flowing at Callahan's.