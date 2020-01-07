Pier 1 Imports will close half of its locations nationwide and may be getting ready to file for bankruptcy.

The company announced Monday it would shut doors of 450 stores.

It’s unknown which ones will be affected.

That news drastically affected its already low stock value on Monday. Shares of the home goods chain dropped nearly 17 percent.

In five years, the price has gone from around $300 dollars per share down to just $5. Pier 1's latest quarter of in-store sales was 11 percent lower than the previous year.

The company said closing hundreds of stores is a reaction to the current shopping habits of consumers.

As big box stores like Target and online empires such as Amazon keep pulling in customers, more and more retailers will continue to fight to stay afloat.