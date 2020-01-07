A family-owned business in Canandaigua has perfected the levels of heat and sweet in more than 20 flavors of handcrafted mustard.

Mustard Seed ‘N’ More is all about the sweet, spicy and tangy spread.

Pat Coggi and his wife Emma own Mustard Seed 'N' More along with longtime family business, Lafayette Motel & Restaurant.

“We bought the business 15 months ago and we changed the label and we went back to the name Mustard Seed 'N' More (formerly Maggie's) so we are trying to get out there to a lot of specialty food shops and wineries," said Coggi.

The Coggi family is busy. Pat and Emma are proud parents of four-month-old Lola.

"Absolutely! We are busy! I enjoy getting out and meeting new people and forming new partnerships like we have with New York Kitchen," Coggi said.

Chefs at New York Kitchen use the mustard in several recipes. NYK prides itself on using locally made and produced food products and wine.

"We try to use as much local as we can,” said Matt Wooster, Lead Culinary Educator at NYK.

Mustard Seed 'N' More is sold at several specialty shops including Red Bird Market in Fairport, Simply NY in Irondequoit, Lafayette Restaurant in Canandaigua and the Tasting Room at NYK.

The National Mustard Museum in Wisconsin awarded Mustard Seed 'N' More a silver medal for its Grym Reaper pepper mustard.