Wegmans has announced the date when it will remove single-use plastic bags from stores in New York.

In a news release sent out on Monday, the company said it will discontinue plastic bags on January 27. That's well ahead of the state ban, which takes effect on March 1.

According to Wegmans, its goal is to transition customers to reusable bags for their environmental benefit over plastic bags.

Shoppers who choose to use paper bags will be charged $0.05 per bag. Of that, $0.03 will go to the state's environmental protection fund. The remaining $0.02 will go toward a local government.

At stores where the county or municipality chooses not to collect a $0.05 fee for paper bags, Wegmans will charge $0.05 per bag and donate the money to a local food bank.