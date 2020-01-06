CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. — About 50,000 Puerto Ricans have moved to Central Florida since Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017, meaning more Puerto Rican businesses are also expanding beyond the island.

Maria Teresa Borges opened Beautiful Body Wellness and Spa

Since Hurricane Maria, Florida has seen wave of new businesses from the island

Maria Teresa Borges opened Beautiful Body Wellness and Spa in ChampionsGate with the purpose of integrating health, beauty and relaxation. The business offers procedures to treat cellulite, create meal plans and do subdermal therapy. In Spanish she said, "For me this is life."

At 25 years old, Borges was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and it affected her speaking and the right side of her body. This is when she decided to make physical wellness her priority and after a few years, committed to sharing her knowledge with others by opening Beautiful Body.

She said it has given her newfound life.

"If you don't have health, you don't have beauty," Borges said. "A lot of times you take care of your body but if your emotional health doesn't go hand in hand with your physical health, you won't be able to achieve it."

Borges has four spas in Puerto Rico, but decided to open one in Osceola County.

She feels she has found her niche in Osceola County.

"We brought Beautiful Body here because there is a need, especially within our Hispanic community," she said. "Our bilingual staff can help meet that need."

Spectrum News 13 reached out to several Chamber of Commerce agencies to find out more about relocations from Puerto Rico.

However, the chamber told the news station it does not track company ownership by any self-identified ethnicities. However, it did note that after Hurricane Maria, Florida is seeing a wave of new business owners from the island.

A healthy diet and ongoing preventive care has not only helped Borges manage multiple sclerosis, but also built up her self-esteem and those she serves.

"I didn't want to continue taking medication, for everyone to think that I was nothing more than this condition ... that I had limitations," she added. "Only you can limit yourself. Since I knew why, I found the how."

The CEO of the Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber of Commerce, John Newstreet said all of the new business owners from the island offer choices to local consumers and expend capital into the local economy.