If you are starting the New Year feeling a little groggy because you overindulged the last couple of weeks for the holidays, it’s time to start thinking about adding vitamin-rich smoothies and protein-packed fruit bowls as meal replacers.

Blair Mammoliti is a 2015 Hilton grad and fitness competitor. She opened Refresh Cafe & Smoothie Bar on Park Avenue in Rochester a little more than a year ago. She has some suggestions to jump-start your nutrition goals.

Blair Mammoliti is blending a PB Cup meal replacer for us. 30g protein, 10g carbs and just 3g of sugar. It has fat burner and creatine in it and it's delicious! Refresh is open Tues-Sun at 691 Park Ave.

“I would suggest that even though you might not want to, just consume a little bit more protein and it will help sustain you throughout the day. You won’t have that 'I am hungry every five seconds' feeling," said Mammoliti. "Also, add superfoods like any kind of greens. Greens will help with your digestive system and your immune system. It will make your energy levels regulated. Açai is a super berry superfood. It will help with weight loss and help reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It’s really good.“

Refresh has a menu of smoothies, açaí bowls and supplements like protein powder, fat burners, creatine, ginseng and greens.

Look at this açaí bowl at Refresh on Park Ave. Yummy! Kick start your morning with tasty food on-the-go.

“I would say a quick idea for a home smoothie and if you’re on-the-go is to use a quarter of a banana and about 2 ounces of pineapple and a little bit of mango and add some super greens which will help with digestion,” Mammoliti said.

Refresh is located at 691 Park Avenue in Rochester. It's open Tuesday through Sunday.