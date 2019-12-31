Rocky's News and Cigars on North Salina Street always has a customer. It's easy to think business is good, and it is.

"It's a little longer term planning than we're use to being a small business but we have to adopt that sort of forsight to look up ahead a little farther than we're use to," said owner Mike Glynn.

But any small business will face challenges. And for Rocky's, it's the increase in minimum wage.

The wage across upstate New York rose 70 cents from $11.10 to $11.80 on Tuesday.

"It's the kind of thing that you have to prepare for throughout the year, especially these last six months, got to focus a lot on both sides of the ledger," said Glynn.

Cutting expenses, reducing payroll, hours of operation and examining items that aren't selling are all preparation for the minimum wage increase.

"This year, having gone round one or two like that, it was a little harder to fine tune the expense side. We're going through different areas in the store and seeing where we can make it all happen," said Glynn.

Owner Mike Glynn said there may be changes to the hours of operation to offset the costs of raising the wages.

"Something we haven't made a final decision on but it's something that's on the table," said Glynn.

Glynn said his employees are happy to see a raise.