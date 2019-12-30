PORT HUENEME, Calif. — There are only 23,000 people in Port Hueneme. Yet there are seven dispensaries and two more about to open.

Port Hueneme police chief Andrew Salinas became the top cop just weeks after pot was legalized in the city. He has spent 27 years in law enforcement.

“I decided I could either resist it or I could embrace it and so I chose to embrace it,” said Salinas.

Salinas helped create development agreements with each pot shop. These are rules operators must follow to open and keep their licenses. One of the conditions requires cannabis businesses to install surveillance cameras every police officer can watch live on their phone.

Salinas says since marijuana came to town crime is down and the economy is up. Five percent of all gross marijuana sales goes to the city. One percent of gross sales gets spent on the community through things like the Boys and Girls Club and homeless shelters.

Salinas is now working with a media company to monetize what he’s learned.

“You can look at what chief Salinas and what they’ve done here and say that it has been a success across the board in every sense,” said Max Simon, the CEO of Green Flower Media.

Green Flower Media is like Netflix, but all about marijuana. With Salinas it will offer a training program for cops who are looking to learn the ins and outs of legal weed.

“There are so many misconceptions out there. There are so many myths out there and so I’m taking this opportunity to make sure that people have the right information,” said Salinas.

Smoking, eating, vaping— there is a lot you can do with pot. Now they are adding one more: streaming.