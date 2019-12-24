Dozens lined up early Tuesday morning to get bread from Columbus Bakery in Syracuse. Many consider it a Christmas Eve tradition. The bakery opened up at 6 a.m. Tuesday — two hours ahead of its normal opening time.

Some travel far and wide to complete their holiday meals.

"There's not a Christmas without Columbus Bakery," said Syracuse resident Francine Peczynski. "There's no other bread as Columbus Bakery bread, especially for Italians."

"Thank you, thank you for your years," bakery owner Jimmy Retzos told customers. "Thank you for waiting in line, doesn't matter if it's 20 below zero, raining or 40 degrees out, I just appreciate it. Very humbling."

The bakery closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It'll reopen at 6 a.m. Christmas Day and close at 2 p.m.