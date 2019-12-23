Last minute holiday shoppers bought locally at the third annual Procrastinators Pop-Up Shop in Utica on Sunday. The event is an opportunity for several local businesses to sell their unique products.

The event encourages those who are still completing their shopping list to shop local before the holiday season is over.

"Shopping local is great because it goes right back into the community, it supports local artists and all their endeavors and what they do," said Gavin Law from local business Serene & Evergreen.

And over the course of three years, organizers and vendors have seen the event continue to grow.

"It's growing and I think this year we're kind of bursting at the seams, but it's just the best feeling to see everybody doing well and supporting local," said Sarah Dustin, owner of the Adirondack Ink and co-founder of the event.

Joy Perkins, the owner of anomalieShop, has participated in the event since it began.

"The first year was actually good, Sarah from Adirondack Ink, she does a really good job of marketing it, so we had a good turnout then. Last year was decent, but this year is definitely a bigger boom," Perkins said.

Organizers say the number of businesses participating has doubled since it started, and every product sold was made locally.