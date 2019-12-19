RALEIGH, N.C. — There’s no question, starting a new company is a difficult process. When it comes to the legal side of the business, many people don’t know where to turn. But a new law clinic in Raleigh is aiming to help start-ups, while providing law students in the area on-the-job experience.

Campbell Law School clinic helping students get experience advising start-ups, small businesses

The Innovate Capital Business Law Clinic is partnering with HQ Raleigh in the venture

Students will work with clients on legal issues, financing, and other business matters

The Innovate Capital Business Law Clinic at Campbell Law School is partnering with HQ Raleigh to allow upper-level law students, working alongside licensed attorneys, address a wide range of business and legal issues many start-up and small business owners face. Joining the team are Innovate Capital Law’s Jim Verdonik and Benji Jones

Students in the clinic will work directly with clients on a number of legal issues, including financing, intellectual property protection, employment law, tax and regulatory matters, and business entity formation. Those clients will include members of HQ Raleigh, student and faculty-led entrepreneurial ventures at Campbell University Lundy-Fetterman School of Business and N.C. State University, and other profit entrepreneurs in the greater Triangle area.

Spectrum News anchor Caroline Blair sat down with Campbell Law School’s Dean Rich Leonard, for an In Depth look at why the school believes this clinic is needed and how it could benefit the community.

Innovate Capital Business Law Clinic at Campbell Law School is hosting an open house for its new clinic at HQ Raleigh from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. January 22.

To learn more about the new Business Law Clinic, call Ms. Benji Jones at 919-674-4301, email bizlaw@campbell.edu or visit their website.





