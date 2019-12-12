Fans of both the Buffalo Bills and opposing teams have visited New Era Field for home games while enjoying what Erie County has to offer.

According to Visit Buffalo Niagara, looking at Erie County hotel industry statistics through October, revenue is up eight percent from two years ago and there is a 221 room increase into the market in 2019.

"I think a lot of people have a perception of what they think Buffalo is, that we're kind of a down on our luck community, but we have so much to offer travelers, when they're not at the game that they can't take in some fantastic architecture, great restaurants, great breweries," said Patrick Katel with Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Katel said Buffalo does see repeat visitors off of many of the sporting activities the city has to offer.

Visit Buffalo Niagara says that hotel inventory continues to grow year after year, average daily rates are increasing and the demand is able to be maintained. This is said to be due in part to improved public relation efforts.

"We have so many new winter activities that we're able to add onto the story of the success of the Buffalo Bills. We're hosting an NCAA event, and that gets people excited and interested to come during the spring, summer, or fall," Katel said.

The bottom line is that hotels are increasing revenue and more taxes are being collected at the local and state level.

Even the number of Airbnb locations in Erie County has increased from 372 to 562. Visit Buffalo Niagara says that the only drawback to this is that they are not contributing to Erie County's bed tax; however, they are contributing to the overall sales tax through shopping and eating.