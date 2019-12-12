Recycle, reuse and have fun doing what you love, that's what a Rochester artist is doing through her company "Flour Pail Kids."

Scarlett Markham takes old skateboards, cuts, shapes and paints them into colorful wearable pop art. She works out of her home art studio and woodshop on East Main St. in Rochester. There’s no shortage of inspiration around her. Her studio is filled with vintage signs, old toys, vinyl records, collectibles and skateboards.

We are checking out how Rochester artist, Scarlett Markham turns old skateboards into colorful, wearable pop art. Pins, cutting boards, t-shirts and hats. LIVE from her studio "Flour Pail Kids" on East Main St. #ROC #YourMorningRochester #art #skateboard #popart @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/Xh1ZTCrZH2 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 12, 2019

And Markham doesn't just transform old skateboards, she is also an avid skater.

“I take inspiration from all of that stuff and mix it up and it goes out into the world,” she says.

Her lapel pins show off her love of retro toys, pop culture and all things Rochester like Kodak and Genesee beer. It's labor-intensive work. She makes every pin by hand. It takes Markham about two days to make a single lapel pin.

Flour Pail Kids is a retro, pop art studio that designs and produces all kinds of cool pins, stickers and T-shirts. Scarlett Markham shares her love of toys and everything #Rochester #art #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/FjyJ53aDw0 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 12, 2019

“I wanted to make pins but I realized it was a difficult thing to order enamel pins so I decided to use something I had around the house," Markham said. "I had some skateboards so I thought well I could just cut those up and paint them. There is a lot of local pride in Rochester so it is really easy to make things that I like to make.”

Scarlett loves to skate. She has a collection of #skateboards 🛹 She turns old, broken boards into wearable art. Flour Pail Kids. This is her wood shop at her house. #popart #yourmorningrochester #roc #artist pic.twitter.com/HkDv4O7Cw8 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 12, 2019

Markham also makes stickers, patches, t-shirts and sweatshirts. She even makes cheese boards out of old skateboards. It takes eleven skateboards to make one cheese tray.

Flour Pail Kids is sold online and at stores like Parkleigh, Little Button Craft and at the Rochester Public Market's "Holidays at the Market" this Sunday and next Thursday night.