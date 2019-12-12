Lanai Tiki Lounge on Alexander will close after two years of island cuisine and alcohol slushies.

The restaurant gave the people of Rochester an island breeze during its tenure.

The restaurant’s owners released a statement on Facebook stating the following:

“It is with a heavy heart and much gratitude that we must announce the closing of Lanai bar and restaurant. It has been a terrific journey, and we have been honored to share our vision of island cuisine, libations, and hospitality in such a vibrant and diverse neighborhood. We are especially grateful to all those who worked to help spread our ideology. We could truly have not asked for better employees or clientele during this fantastic voyage. We wish all a safe and happy holidays Mahalo and Aloha.”