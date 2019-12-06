There's lots to do around Rochester this weekend. It's open house time for the North Winton Village.

The "Holiday Walk About and Open House" around the neighborhood is Saturday. The tour includes more than 35 different stops at restaurants, shops and small businesses along North Winton, East Main Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Here's a great way to enjoy Rochester's North Winton Village-🚶‍♀️ walk through the neighborhood.

You're invited to the🎄"Holiday Walk About and Open House" tomorrow 12-8 to explore the shops and say hi to the people who call that part of #Rochester home. @NorthWinton @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/PtoYdWVYB0 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 6, 2019

Louis Sabo is a North Winton business owner and long-time resident.

“It gives us a great opportunity to get out and get to know the neighborhood. This is an opportunity to enjoy the holidays as well as get out and meet the merchants. It gets you out and gets you out in the winter and it makes it much more. My children have enjoyed it and for me, having to work in the Rochester area and I work all over the county, my business takes me all over so from this location I can get anywhere."

There's specials, sales and even some freebies at the 36 stops on the @NorthWinton Holiday Walk About on Saturday. We will be live 📺from a few this morning on #YourMorningRochester #ROC @BalsamBagels & Mayer Hardware. #Community #Holiday @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/tlYGMPF5WP — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 6, 2019

Marilyn Parchus has called North Winton her home for 15 years. She’s happy to show off how fabulous her neighborhood is.

"This neighborhood is the most wonderful neighborhood in the city. We are the safest neighborhood in the city. We have about 3,000 residents in the city of Rochester who live here. My concept is beautification is safety. We love it here. It is a lovable walkable village."

Look who will be on the “Holiday Walk About” through North Winton Village Saturday 12-8 #ROC 🎄 The tour starts at Jim’s Fish Market at noon. #YourMorningRochester #holidayseason #Santa pic.twitter.com/jFsgORkl2X — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 6, 2019

Santa will also be on the walking tour to say hello. The tour begins Saturday at noon at Jim’s Fish Market and continues until 8 p.m.

The tour includes lots of music, free refreshments, food samples and special discounts.