Murphy's Law Irish Pub will not extend its lease in Penfield.

The owners thanked the community after announcing the Empire Boulevard bar and restaurant will close.

This statement was posted on social media on Wednesday night: "Due to circumstances beyond our control we regret inform you that we will not be extending our lease at Murphy’s Law Empire on Irondequoit Bay. We thank all of our great customers and staff for your loyalty and patronage over the years. Please visit us at our original location on East Avenue and our sister location on Canandaigua Lake. Gift cards and booked events will be honored at our other locations."

The post did not include a closing date.

The other two Murphy's Law locations will remain open.