Everything at Little Button Craft is handmade and all of it is crafted by artisans who live within 100 miles of Rochester.

Owner Shelby Prybylek is behind this art community in the South Wedge.

"Yes, we work really hard to celebrate a lot of local artists. We've got a lot of people in the community who work really hard to show off what they do and we are just really happy to give them a space to do that."

There's a carefully curated collection of handcrafted gifts and goods made by artisans from around Rochester.

Little Button Craft in the South Wedge is packed with creativity. We're crafting up our morning at the shop on South Ave. #artists #handmade #ROC #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/vb5aT3V8a3 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 5, 2019

The store is super Rochester-centric from the ROC t-shirts to garbage plate stickers, scrabble-inspired ornaments and colorful prints and cards.

"We are really trying to invigorate Rochester pride," said Prybylek "The city is doing a lot of amazing things whether is it ROC the Riverway project...we are really trying to build this city up and I think the artists who we work with are trying to celebrate that. The response we have gotten from the Rochester community has been astounding."

This place is so Rochester! 175 artists located within 100 miles fill up Little Button Craft on South Ave in #ROC with their work. Everything in here is handcrafted. #crafts #art #buylocal #YourMorningRochester Handmade Holiday is Sat 11-4 @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/k1jJmnbGka — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 5, 2019

Magnus Champlin is a Rochester illustrator and painter. He sells quirky stickers and t-shirts and prints that combine Rochester and sea creatures.

"If you want to have Rochester pride and want to be excited about what is happening around here, come to the shop," said Champlin. "New stuff comes in every day. The community is great. Not only do I like having my stuff in the shop, I work here. There's a sense of pride in that every day that I am here I get to play the wingman for all the cool Rochestarians who make crazy cool stuff here."

Look! Festival Guy stickers by @MagnusApollo #ROC Little Button Craft on South Ave. pic.twitter.com/5Baz3QPaB6 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 5, 2019

Saturday is "Handmade Holiday" and the annual "It's a Wonderful Life in the South Wedge". It's an art and neighborhood festival celebrating community. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.