Going antiquing is kind of like going on a treasure hunt. At the Rochester Antique Market & Galleries on Monroe Avenue, your hunt can take you as far back as the 17th century.

There are hundreds of items for sale from the 1600s to the 1950s.

We are discovering the Antique Market & Galleries on Monroe Ave #ROC The store spans half a city block and has items from the 1600s-1950s. #antiques #kodak #adk #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/jiPqmbkqqB — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 3, 2019

Owner Jack Darcy has organized it all into different themed areas from Native American art to Shaker furniture and Adirondack-inspired finds.

“To me, this is like adventures in the past where you can step back in time," said Darcy. "You can find furniture, dishes and paintings and all kinds of things to use in your home, but we also have some interesting themed displays that makes it fun going through the store. I love explaining what we have."

Jack Darcy has been buying and selling #antiques for more than 50 years. He’s a sweet guy who knows A LOT. Antique Market & Galleries is open daily at 155 Monroe Ave. across the street from The Strong Museum. #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/piVPU5b6dW — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 3, 2019

A walk around the 6,000 square foot store is like a stroll through a museum, minus the formality. Darcy is easy to talk to and eager to help you find the perfect piece for your home.

"So as you go in you can see how you can use things in your home, your office and they all kind of fit together," Darcy said. "I love the history and how beautiful things are and how well made some of the old things are and how people repurpose things and things have stories and to me that fascinates me."

Here’s a brief tour through the Rochester Antique & Market Galleries on Monroe Ave. It’s open seven days a week. #antiques #ROC #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/EBXUDlSTuA — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 3, 2019

Rochester Antique Market & Galleries is located at 155 Monroe Ave., right across the street from The Strong Museum. It's open seven days a week.

Darcy buys and sells antiques so if you have some family heirlooms you’d like to part with - Darcy might be able to help.