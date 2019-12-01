A holiday shopping tradition that started 10 years ago is still going strong with the goal of encouraging people to shop local.

Small Business Saturday or #ShopSmall is similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but with an emphasis on local businesses in the community.

"American Express invented the holiday 10 years ago to get people to come to local businesses, as opposed to bypassing the businesses, running out to the mall," Charlotte Burch, owner of Sensuous Satiables Aromatherapy Gift Shop and president of the Thurston Brooks Merchants Association said.

The neighborhood association says business has picked up since it joined the movement three years ago.

President of the Thurston Brooks Merchants Association says #SmallBusinessSaturday was created 10 years by @AmericanExpress, but Thurston Village didn’t join until 3-years ago and business has picked up. #ShopSmall @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/If1TYqxk7I — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) December 1, 2019

“So we see an increase in our business and our noticeability. Before we were sort of hidden, so this is actually helping to give our business shopping district, more visual exposure,” added Burch.

It's because promotional items are sent out to help owners spread awareness about Small Business Saturday.

"If we don't have enough business, we cannot sustain the business and then nobody wants to close the store, that’s why people wants to be local," Ali Aksoy, owner of Ali’s Tailor Shop said.

One customer says it's common knowledge for him to buy local.

"I was raised to buy in the neighborhood because it benefits the neighborhood. So I was raised by go to the corner store and buy before you go to the mall,” said Abdul Muhammad of Rochester.

Muhammad says shopping local helps employment, builds rapport with business owners, saves fuel, and keeps money within the community.

"The ideal situation is for it to circulate at least five or six times before it goes outside of community," he added. "But when it benefits your community, when you buy small, that enlarges your community.”

While it's called Small Business Saturday, the day is used to kickoff sales and special offers until Christmas Eve, all with a goal of keeping people local.

"Shop small is just one day - we want to encourage shopping everyday,” said Burch.