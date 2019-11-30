Stores across Central New York took advantage of Small Business Saturday this weekend. In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, consumers are encouraged to support local businesses; doing so gives shops a chance to thank their customers, while also boosting the local economy.

"Those dollars stay right in your community. Supporting your little coffee shop, in turn, supports your little grocery store, in turn, buys a gift for somebody else that's little and it just keeps on going and going. It's awful nice to see the face behind your dollars,” said Juli Webster, owner of local business The Mustard Seed.

And for some stores in the Mohawk Valley, this weekend has added value. One store in Little Falls was closed for a period of time after it was flooded from the Halloween storm.

"The whole first floor, from one end to the other, had six inches of water, but when we entered the building, the water had gone down and what we were left with was mud. So we had to squeegee that up because it was so thick. It took 10 days to clean up,” said Debbie Rotzler, manager of the Little Falls Antique Center.

But after re-opening earlier this month, the store celebrated its grand re-opening just in time for Small Business Saturday. One store owner says they had a line waiting for the shop to open Saturday morning.