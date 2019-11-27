If you've eaten at DiBella's Subs in the past year and a half your credit card data may have been compromised.

DiBella's says it was notified by the FBI and major credit card companies in August of last year that cybercrime syndicate Fin 7 potentially gained access to credit card information used at some of its stores.

Up to 305,000 customers who used their cards at the restaurant between March 22 and December 28, 2018, could be affected and their information at risk.

Law enforcement officials say Fin 7 has launched cyberattacks against hundreds of companies across the country.

DiBella's is asking customers who used a card at one of its stores during that window of time to review their bank statements for any unauthorized charges.