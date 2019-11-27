The owners of City Grill Restaurant in Downtown Rochester have announced it will close.

The restaurant opened at the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street five years ago.

According to a statement posted on the restaurant's website, it will close effective Thursday, November 28, 2019 (Thanksgiving Day). The statement says the restaurant is closing due to complications from the coinciding reconstruction of what was East Avenue Inn and Suites.

The management team says it is currently working on a renovation and reconstruction plan for 384 East Avenue in hopes of reopening alongside the new hotel.

A completion date for the project has not been set.

