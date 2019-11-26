Arts and craft store chain A.C. Moore has announced that they will be closing all of their stores nationwide.

This comes as the company was trying to restructure.

A.C. Moore is closing it’s doors, leaving more than one hundred stores countrywide vacant, or turned into Michael’s. Shoppers I’ve spoken to today are upset @officialacmoore is leaving town. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/EO2W44Qn5V — Krystal Cole (@KrystalColeTV) November 26, 2019

More than 140 stores will be affected by the closures, including two locations in central New York — in Clay and Auburn — and one in the Southern Tier, in Vestal.

&amp;nbsp;

Forty of the locations will be taken over by fellow arts and craft retailer Michael’s, though it’s not certain at this time which ones.

There's no word on when the stores are closing.