There's a growing arts community in the village of Pittsford.

Sylvan Starlight Creations opened up one year ago in Schoen Place. It’s an art gallery and art studio that hosts art classes and workshops.

Every wall and every shelf in the two-story gallery features artwork, pottery, jewelry, stained glass and woodworking from 100 local artists.

"We get new work in all the time," said owner Sylvan Serry. "It is so much fun to work with all these different artists and everybody is local, so we are building a local arts community here and bringing the local art to the local people."

Tim Mack is a marker and pencil artist from Henrietta. You’ll find his art at festivals around Rochester including the Clothesline Arts Festival. He has more than a dozen pieces for sale at Sylvan.

"This is like a small family where we all get together and show our art and go over things," said Mack. "It is a nice environment to have our stuff in. It's like a draw a big coloring book and fill it in. I have always been drawing since I was little kid and now I get to do it real-time."

Maia Horvath is a mixed-medium artist who also teaches art classes at Sylvan.

"Creating has always been an innate part of me. It keeps me sane, it is great therapy. It has always been my safe place where I can be where I wanted to be and create my alter-egos and just my dreams," said Horvath.

Sylvan Starlight Creations is open seven days a week in Schoen Place. Look for the big purple barn. Trunk shows are happening every weekend up until Christmas.

For a schedule of upcoming art classes head to this website.