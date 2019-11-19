A second Chick-Fil-A is a step closer to coming to Onondaga County.

The new location would be on Route 31 in the town of Clay, taking over a space that had been the old Uno's Pizzeria and Grill across from the Raymour & Flanigan store. Uno’s closed that location last year.

The plan for the new restaurant was presented by developers to the Clay Town Board on Monday.

There are some traffic concerns with the project. Leaders believe a lot of people could travel to the restaurant from neighboring Oswego County as well.

Lawmakers noted that there's a lot of overflow and traffic at the Cicero location. The proposed location in Clay is at the epicenter of a high-traffic area along the Route 31 corridor with entrance and exit ramps to Route 481.

“I don't want the same thing to happen here,” said Clay Town Councilor Eugene Young. “I’m going to have to go to the site, take a look at it. Try to figure out if there's proper space for the traffic to flow through."

Some town leaders believe Chick-Fil-A could help increase business for nearby stores.