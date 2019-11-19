Rochester's oldest brewery is about to spring a new product onto the marketplace, but it won't be around for long.

At Genesee Brewhouse, Dean Jones oversees the wizardry.

“Thse guys are magicians,” said Jones, referring to the crew working Tuesday to can the brewery’s latest batch of beer.

It’s a scotch ale, which for this place, is anything but typical. For nearly a year, the beer has been aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels.

The brewers worked with just ten barrels, which have been brewed, fermented, and tested on a regular basis.

“At month five or six it begins to pick up whiskey flavors and bourbon flavors, then barrel and wood,” said Jones. “It's interesting."

It’s also a transformation that still excites Jones 30 years into his beer making career.

“It really is amazing,” he said. “You're like, oh, wait, that smells good, and it's such a change from the last time."

After twelve months of careful cultivation, it’s finally ready. The ten barrels were canned into about 100 cases of Genesee Bourbon Barrel Aged Scotch Ale. The limited batch will hit store shelves in the Rochester-area Friday morning.

“It's just a lot of fun,” said Jones. “And it's just beer. Everybody's supposed to have fun."