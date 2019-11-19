The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce has named Dell's Market & Deli as its "Small Business of the Year."

Bill Dell, his sister Margie and son Ryan all work at the market along with a staff of about 15. Bill Dell grew up working at his family‘s bakery, Lipani's.

This family-owned corner store was just named "Small Business of the Year" by the Greece Chamber of Commerce. Dell's Market and Deli is all about family pride and serving up good ole' homemade food.

After 30 years at Wegmans, he decided to open his own store.

“It is amazing. It is the staff that makes it all come together. They are hardworking and dedicated. It’s the Dell thing. They bring it together to make it happen so it is wonderful," said Dell. "We really try to do it right and working with the family is the best part. It all comes together. Everybody is up to the challenge every day and anybody can make food, but we kick start everybody's day and we just hope that when we send them off to work having a smile on their face when they leave here."

Bill Dell says his store is a neighborhood market. At Dell's on English Rd/Long Pond he says you "enter as strangers and leave as friends". Biggest seller are homemade breakfast sandwiches. Margie Dell is on the grill.

Dell’s carries a number of locally-made products including pies from Special Touch Bakery, Leo's, The Pierogie Guy, Oliver’s Candies and Guglielmo's sauce and Peppernutz hot sauce. The deli is known for its homemade breakfast sandwiches. They sell about 150 a day.

“We partner a lot with the local people. We have a lot of craft beers and craft foods. It is made local and made in Rochester and we support local.”

Dell's Market & Deli is located at the corner of English and Long Pond Roads. It's open seven days a week beginning at 6:00 a.m.