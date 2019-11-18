Businesses surveyed by Unshackle Upstate reported the main concerns for them heading into the 2020 legislative session are, in a way, evergreen ones: taxes, mandates, and state spending.

The group on Monday released a survey of 100 businesses in New York on the issues affecting them in this year’s session of the Legislature and what might be coming down the road in 2020.

For this year, businesses cheered the permanent extension of the state’s cap on property tax increases. They were not pleased with a measure designed to fight climate change by shifting the state to renewable sources of energy in the coming decades.

A majority of the businesses surveyed were pessimistic about the coming session, and a similar majority said they knew of someone who has left the state for better economic opportunities.

“Looking back at 2019 and seeing the road ahead in 2020, it’s clear that Upstate employers are concerned about what’s happening in Albany,” said Michael Kracker, executive director of Unshackle Upstate. “Taxes, mandates and other obstacles are hurting job growth and driving New Yorkers to other states for economic opportunity. Addressing these concerns and improving our business climate are critical to the future success of communities throughout Upstate.”

For 2020, businesses say they were most concerned with proposals to increase the minimum wage again, a single-payer health care proposal and an expansion of the prevailing wage.

“New York’s harsh business climate drives up costs for existing businesses, and makes it more difficult to attract new investment,” Kracker said. “We need Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders to recognize this reality and advance policies that will get the Upstate economy moving in the right direction.”