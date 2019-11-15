A Syracuse bar has been shut down after an undercover investigation learned the establishment was allegedly serving alcohol to people under the age of 21.

Investigators say DJ’s on the Boulevard served at least 47 minors during the investigation.

They have been charged with 53 violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.

Some of those violations were because their bouncers were unlicensed.

DJ's was also previously fined in 2017 for five counts of selling to a minor.

There is no word if they will be able to open again at a later date.