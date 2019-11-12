RALEIGH, N.C.— Buyers are already flocking to their computers, cell phones and area stores, as the holiday shopping season officially gets underway. The National Retail Federation predicts shoppers will spend four percent more this year, an average of $1041 per person. But before you start swiping your credit card and find yourself under mounds of debt, we’ve got some expert advice to help you avoid the holiday debt trap.
Spectrum News anchor Caroline Blair sat down with financial professional and president of LifePlan Group Alex Sutherland, for a look at how to navigate the holiday shopping season.
How to Save Money and Avoid Debt this Holiday Shopping Season
Courtesy: LifePlan Group
Make Your List Early
- Review your current financial situation
- Look at what you spent last year during the holidays
- Make a list of gifts you need to purchase
- Make a list of how much you want to spend on other holiday items like decorations and food
- Create a budget
- Take those lists with you shopping and stick to them
- Visit LifePlan Group’s website for a holiday budget worksheet
Get Smart About Credit
- One of the worst things you can do is buy gifts with a credit card and not pay it off
- Only paying the minimum on your bill can cause expensive interest to accumulate
- Credit cards can come with perks and advantages when handled responsibly
- Be careful not to make purchases to earn credit card points
- Be cautious opening a credit card through a store, as they can have high-interest rates and fees
Avoid Going Overboard
- Try giving gifts that last
- One idea is contributing to your child’s future education through a 520 plan
- Education savings plans are often set up by the state or educational institutions
- The money you save won’t be taxes as long as you use it to pay for approved educational expenses
- Some examples include: tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board
Adopt a Savings Mindset
- A savings commitment is year-round, not just around the holidays
- Build up your emergency fund and other savings like retirement
- Try saving $100 a month to start if you can
- Consider saving any newfound income like a raise
- Place extra money into a savings account
- Be careful, this money is not for holiday spending and splurges