RALEIGH, N.C.— Buyers are already flocking to their computers, cell phones and area stores, as the holiday shopping season officially gets underway. The National Retail Federation predicts shoppers will spend four percent more this year, an average of $1041 per person. But before you start swiping your credit card and find yourself under mounds of debt, we’ve got some expert advice to help you avoid the holiday debt trap.

Spectrum News anchor Caroline Blair sat down with financial professional and president of LifePlan Group Alex Sutherland, for a look at how to navigate the holiday shopping season.

How to Save Money and Avoid Debt this Holiday Shopping Season

Make Your List Early

Review your current financial situation

Look at what you spent last year during the holidays

Make a list of gifts you need to purchase

Make a list of how much you want to spend on other holiday items like decorations and food

Create a budget

Take those lists with you shopping and stick to them

Get Smart About Credit

One of the worst things you can do is buy gifts with a credit card and not pay it off

Only paying the minimum on your bill can cause expensive interest to accumulate

Credit cards can come with perks and advantages when handled responsibly

Be careful not to make purchases to earn credit card points

Be cautious opening a credit card through a store, as they can have high-interest rates and fees

Avoid Going Overboard

Try giving gifts that last

One idea is contributing to your child’s future education through a 520 plan

Education savings plans are often set up by the state or educational institutions

The money you save won’t be taxes as long as you use it to pay for approved educational expenses

Some examples include: tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board

Adopt a Savings Mindset