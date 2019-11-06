The Oneida Indian Nation is adding a new gaming venue.

"The Lake House at Sylvan Beach" will open in May 2020 at the former site of DiCastro’s restaurant and event hall.

The Oneida Indian Nation will be opening “The Lake House at Sylvan Beach” next May. It’s being constructed at the former site of DiCastro’s restaurant and event hall in Sylvan Beach. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/o40YzaRGRP — Melissa Krull (@MKrullTV) November 6, 2019

“When we signed the historic 2013 settlement, we knew that working together would pay big dividends for Central New York — and the revenues prove that we were right,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter. “We are thrilled to be expanding on this success with the new Sylvan Beach project, which will continue to make Central New York a world-class tourist destination and support the local economy with new jobs and new public revenues.”

The Nation said the new facility will feature indoor and outdoor dining options and gaming on the premises.

And they anticipate about 60 new jobs.

The Nation said their properties have generated more than $70 million in revenue for the state in 2019, including $18 million for Oneida County.