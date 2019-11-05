Savastano's in Gates is celebrating 45 years in business. The Spencerport Road bakery and pizzeria is still using longtime family recipes handed down through the generations.

Savastano's- Spencerport Rd., Gates has been baking and cooking original family recipes for 45 years! It's a go-to bakery/pizzeria for so many families. @SavastanosPizza is serving 70s specials all week to celebrate! We're in the kitchen today #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/aW8Y9QL9Hx — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 5, 2019

"As soon as I got out of the service, I really started to get into the bread business and bakery business," said owner George Savastano. "When I was a kid I worked at Gruttadauria's and it turned out nice.”

I’m in the kitchen with @SavastanosPizza Family-owned since 1974. At Savastano’s...the saying is “if you order from Savastano’s...it’s going to be delicious!” #YourMorningRochester #pizza pic.twitter.com/9WJ4GvGzph — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 5, 2019

Savastano, his wife Linda, four children, aunts, nieces and nephews all work together to keep the family cooking tradition going. He opened the bakery in 1974.

"If it wasn't for family I probably wouldn't be here," Savastano said. "That's what keeps us going and that is what got me through everything. We got to keep going I guess. People want it so hopefully they keep coming. We all contribute a little. I am very proud and happy that I am still surviving and it turns out to be a nice thing. I want to thank Gates. Gates has been real good to me so I cannot complain."

He and his wife Linda have been married for 53 years.

"I am very proud and especially my four kids too," she said. "They hold up the fort here."

Savastano’s in Gates already has 1,500 mini pizzas pre-ordered for Thursday’s special throwback menu to celebrate 45 years in business! Wow! Congratulations! #smallbiz #ROC #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/ptyL7eWh5u — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 5, 2019

Savastano’s is celebrating its milestone with a week of throwback menu specials, including the original mini-pizza. So far, 1,500 orders have been placed for the Thursday anniversary deal of 45 cents per pie. Customers are encouraged to pre-order before they sell out.

At Savastano's the saying is, "If you order from Savastano's, you are ordering something delicious!"