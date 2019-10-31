Delphi Technologies in Henrietta will close. The company blames the evolving auto industry.

Delphi will close its Rochester Technical Center On West Henrietta Road just south of the Thruway on December 31, 2020.

The closing will impact 235 employees, both regular and contract staff.

In a statement, the company said it plans "to take a range of actions to reshape and realign its footprint and significantly reduce its overall cost structure," in order to respond to the marketplace.

Some displaced workers will be offered jobs in nearby Delphi operations. The auto parts maker will offer severance packages.