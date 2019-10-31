A major vote happening Thursday could determine whether a multi-million dollar warehouse gets built on the golf course in Clay.

The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency is expected to vote on the proposed tax breaks the facility will receive.

Trammell Crow has requested approximately $20 million in sales tax exemptions, $1.6 million in mortgage recording tax breaks and $49 million in property tax breaks.

That all adds up to more than $70 million.

Trammell Crow is looking to build a $280 million distribution center at the Liverpool Golf Course, promising to create around 1,000 jobs. It is still unknown what company would be occupying the facility.

The developer would also pay $28 million over 15 years as part of a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement.

If approved, the town of Clay would still need to agree to change the zoning on the property in order for the deal to be completed.