Buffalo Manufacturing Works is all set up in its new home on Buffalo's East side.

The company focuses on helping other manufacturers develop newer, competitive technologies. They moved into the building at 683 Northland Ave., now known as Northland Central. Its new facility is 50,000 square feet, making it double the size of the company's old one.

And the history of the new location is not lost on the people who strive for the future.

"We just walked through our foundry space that dates back to 1911," said Buffalo Manufacturing Works President Michael Ulbrich. "To see the revitalization that's happened, not only to the building, but the neighborhood and part of the broader region, is really phenomenal."

Buffalo Manufacturing Works provides resources in industries such including Aerospace and Automotive and Defense Technologies.