There's a new custom laser engraving business open in Parma that can design and engrave on materials like titanium, wood, stainless steel and even mother of pearl.

An #Army veteran from Greece designs and engraves just about anything. Finger Lakes Mercantile is a custom laser engraving company. More designs and how it's done, live 🎥at Estate Marketplace in Parma. #YourMorningRochester #VeteranOwnedBusiness #engrave #laser @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/YMqsLGVwzN — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 29, 2019

Branden Gums can laser engrave any image onto just about any type of material. Gums' business card is even engraved on anodized aluminum.

"The possibilities are endless. You can engrave just about anything. You bring it in and we will probably do it," said Gums. "There are all kinds of opportunities. Granite and mirrored acrylic. Any photo on your phone we can put on it. There is a lot of ideas. Customized bracelets and leather wallets. The possibilities are endless."

Check out some of the materials that Branden Gums engraves. He has two lasers that can engrave just about anything on everything. #veteranowned @FLMStore #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/c3teLYczEO — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 29, 2019

Gums served eight years in the U.S. Army. He says he's always had a creative side. He opened his custom laser engraving business, Finger Lakes Mercantile, a few months ago at the Estate Marketplace on West Ridge Rd.

"It all started when my father handed me my first camera, so I started in photography. I really got into it when I went to Germany so that ended up leading into web design and then my friend introduced me to laser engraving. For me, I love seeing the artwork we create, especially with my graphics designer materialized on all kinds of different mediums. It's something I enjoy and something I will be doing the rest of my life."

Here’s the laser engraver in action. Now this is a business card! It’s made out of anodized aluminum. Finger Lakes Mercantile at the Estate Marketplace @FLMStore #laser #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/bTVH3hjQOC — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 29, 2019

You can find Finger Lakes Mercantile at this FLMstore.com, on Etsy and at the Estate Marketplace.