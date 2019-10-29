VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Future Foods Enterprises, LLC, a plant-based protein manufacturer has chosen Ormond Beach as the site of a new manufacturing and distribution plant. They will set up shop in a building once occupied by US Foods along U. S. 1

1. Plant Based Protein: Future Food Enterprises uses state of the art technology to create protein sources made from plants.

"We are building a food manufacturing facility to produce plant-based proteins, which is sort of the new up and coming protein alternative to traditional proteins such as beef, pork, chicken," said project manager Norman Levitz.

2. More Jobs: Over the next five years, Future Foods has committed to creating 50 jobs. Many will be focused around quality control.

"They'll be testing the product constantly throughout its process at all the various phases so it is more about the science of creating great food and certainly with a focus on food safety,"​ said Levitz.

3. Hiring Locals: While some of the available jobs will require college degrees, many will not. They are looking to hire people with good attitudes and willing to learn their methods.

"You know, we really would like to hire as many local people as we can because you know we are a part of the community and we’d like to support what is going on here,"​ said Levitz.

4. Investment into Ormond: The company's capital investment for operations is approximately $5 million.

5. Ripple effect: Which such a large investment into Ormond Beach, city leaders believe this is something residents should be excited about.

"They should be excited because it adds to our business base here in the city. It's creating jobs, which local residents have the opportunity to apply for if they are looking for work and it's an investment into our community, not only into this building but of course as new companies come in they start purchasing equipment or they start purchasing services that are local, the employees have the opportunity to live work and play in the city of Ormond Beach," said Brian Rademacher, director of Economic Development for the City of Ormond Beach.​

Future Foods Enterprises plans to have the facility up and running sometime in early 2020.