You can pay to get locked up in a Rochester business that expects you to solve puzzles and discover clues to escape.

Omega Escape Room on Rockwood Place has three different escape challenges; Game of Clans, Fallout Shelter and Billy's Nightmare.

Allison Cossitt from Williamsville designed all of the rooms with special lighting, music, and props.

"Yes, it is a lot of fun. I had a great time doing it. I have always loved puzzles," said Cossitt. "My background is in theater so the design aspect of really making things theatrical. I mean you can see lights really make it pop and really make it memorable and again that immersive quality of the rooms."

We are in the first of three escape rooms at Omega Escape Room on Rockwood Place. #ROC You have 60 minutes to find clues and unlock the puzzles and locks 🔒 to get out. #YourMorningRochester #escaperoom pic.twitter.com/1aLJliDyQq — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 28, 2019

She says each room has a series of puzzles, locks, and clues. Participants have 60 minutes to escape.

"It is supernatural, surreal and kind of sci-fi. I think there are about 15 locks or so in Billy's Nightmare to get through. It is really great because as soon as you unlock something there is that hit of dopamine like 'I did it!'"

Next up is the “Fallout Shelter” — you have 60 minutes to prevent the next World War. This is Omega Escape Room #ROC Adrenaline rush for sure! 🧩 #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/qI43ztE3z9 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 28, 2019

There is a countdown clock in each room and also some clues that are easily accessible if you need a little help.

"We have a clue screen in the room with you. It is a touchscreen monitor so all you have to do is scroll up and find the clue you are working on," Cossitt said. "What we really love is that there are so many spectator things out there, but this is actually something that you can do and be active participants in."

For escape room reservations, head to the Omega Escape Room website.