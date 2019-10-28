Byrne Dairy is selling its milk bottling plant in Syracuse, along with several distribution centers.

Upstate Niagara Cooperative announced it will buy the Syracuse facility. It will be the company's ninth manufacturing facility, and its fourth for milk.

Upstate Niagara says operations will be managed by existing employees. They are also licensing the use of the Byrne Dairy brand for milk, joining its existing lineup which includes Upstate Farms, Intense Milk and Valley Farms.

The deal is expected to close in the next 40 days.