Residents in the town of Clay got a first look at what the proposed distribution center would look like during a crowded planning board meeting Wednesday night.

Trammell Crow, the company behind the project, wants to build a 3.8 million square-feet warehouse at the Liverpool Country Club site.

#ContinuingCoverage: Residents are speaking out against the proposed distribution center in the Town of Clay. It’s 11 p.m. and the meeting is still going on! Neighbors have a long list of concerns including traffic, the environmental impact and potential tax breaks. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/v4w3xNilHY — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) October 24, 2019

Although representatives say the $280 million facility would add 1,000 jobs to the region, the multi-million dollar project still isn't sitting well with some neighbors.

“I just don’t think it would be appeasing to people when this would be put in place,” said Eric Meaker. “I think they would not like to see that there. I think they’d like to have something they can go to and enjoy themselves.”

“I want the golf course to be able to sell their land. You know, I think that would be wonderful,” said Darlyn Frass. “But I’m not really crazy about a huge warehouse and all the changes and traffic and gases and water runoff that would be accompanying that change.”

Beside the fact that residents don’t even know what company is planning to occupy the facility, there is also outrage over tax break proposals for that company. Trammell Crow has requested approximately $20 million in sales tax exemptions, $1.6 million in mortgage recording tax breaks, and $49 million in property tax breaks.

All told, it adds up to a little over $70 million. The developer would also pay $28 million over 15 years.

The town still needs to approve the zoning and site plans and the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency still has to approve the tax agreement and complete the environmental review.