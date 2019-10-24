Improvements are soon coming to the historic Landmark Theatre in Syracuse — all thanks to state grants.

About $2 million in funding will transform the marquee and update seating while keeping some of the original elements.

Leaders say the theater is part of the fabric of downtown, thanks in large part to volunteers.

“This has been a community effort. Volunteers have come in here to clean it, paint it. It has been over 40 years of people dedicating themselves to saving this building,” said state Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli.

The updates will close the theater for part of next summer.