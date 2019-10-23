The village of Potsdam has won $10 million in downtown revitalization funding from New York state.

"With the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we see the positive impacts that strategic investments can have on strengthening local economies across the state," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "The Village of Potsdam serves as a major educational and commercial center for the North Country, and this funding will further help rejuvenate a key part of that center."

The community will develop a plan to bring more economic activity to the village. That plan will be developed with community stakeholders next year.

Potsdam is the fourth North Country community to win $10 million in grants.