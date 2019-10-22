Onondaga County leaders got an earful Tuesday morning from people looking to weigh in on the proposed distribution center project in the town of Clay.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency, known as OCIDA, held a public meeting this morning to hear from dozens of residents, several of them opposed to the tax break proposal.

Concerns include inconsistencies in environmental impact surveys, lack of notice for meetings and noise and CO2 emissions. — Justin Bachman (@JustinBachman3) October 22, 2019

Trammell Crow has requested approximately $20 million in sales tax exemptions, $1.6 million in mortgage recording tax breaks, and $49 million in property tax breaks.

All told, it adds up to a little over $70 million.

They're looking to build a $280 million distribution center at the Liverpool Golf Course, creating 1,000 jobs. The developer would also pay $28 million over 15 years, but people who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting voiced concern that the deal favored the business too much.

This morning’s meeting began with this statement “We will not be answering questions this is not a Q&A session”



Residents were told their concerns will be presented in a packet to OCIDA — Justin Bachman (@JustinBachman3) October 22, 2019

OCIDA still needs to sign off on the tax agreement, as well as the environmental review, and the town still needs to rezone the land before construction can potentially begin next spring.

Those in attendance also noted heavily on transparency of the process.

“Why are we not being told who it is whose going to be occupying this?” one speaker said. “Is it known who’s going to be occupying this? And why is this kept in secret in from us? When we, the people of Onondaga County, are in effect, being asked to give a big gift?”

Another common thread is what residents are calling a lack of transparency. Not knowing what company would occupy the warehouse has bothered many residents — Justin Bachman (@JustinBachman3) October 22, 2019

It is still unknown just what company would be occupying the facility.