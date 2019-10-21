MyPayrollHR CEO Michael Mann is being sued by the insurance company Pioneer Bank in the wake of the company’s sudden closure in Clifton Park.

According to papers filed Friday, MyPayrollHR extended a “$42 million revolving line of credit” this past August. That loan is now in default.

Documents include the original loan agreement. According to the lawsuit, Pioneer informed Mann on September 11, 2019 (a month after it was signed) of multiple defaults.



By then, MyPayrollHR was already closed.



The lawsuit says that Pioneer informed Mann on September 11 of multiple defaults, but by then, MyPayrollHR had already closed. Pioneer maintains Mann still hasn’t paid them back and owes them at least $36 million.

You may remember Pioneer previously delayed its earnings report because of “potentially fraudulent activity associated with transactions by an established business customer.”



MyPayroll HR closed without notifying clients and consumers, leaving some with negative bank account balances.

Mann was charged at the end of September with bank fraud.